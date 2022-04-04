LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of Owens & Minor worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

