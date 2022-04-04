LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

EAT stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $757,420 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

