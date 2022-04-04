LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

