LSV Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

