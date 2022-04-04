LSV Asset Management Sells 14,100 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

