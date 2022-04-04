LSV Asset Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.38% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

