LSV Asset Management Sells 22,900 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 89,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

FMBI opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

