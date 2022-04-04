LSV Asset Management Sells 30,700 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.00 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

