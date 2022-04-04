LSV Asset Management Sells 37,700 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Preferred Bank worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

