LSV Asset Management Sells 40,200 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.08% of Park-Ohio worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

