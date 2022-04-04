LSV Asset Management Sells 75,300 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.95% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

HT opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

