LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of First Foundation worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 58,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.17 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

