LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.34% of First Internet Bancorp worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

