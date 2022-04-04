LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,798 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

