LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of LTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 423,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

