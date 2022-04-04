LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Down 2.1%

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

