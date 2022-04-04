Lua Swap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00108240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.