LuaSwap (LUA) Tops One Day Volume of $166,542.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $166,542.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00109074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,841,026 coins and its circulating supply is 164,682,652 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

