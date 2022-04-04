Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,248,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of analysts have commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 49.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,105,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.