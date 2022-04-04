Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LVLU has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

