LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $160,282.56 and $54.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.35 or 0.99523874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00285504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00346675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136320 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,230,976 coins and its circulating supply is 13,223,744 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.