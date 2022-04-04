LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €807.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €807.00 ($886.81) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €772.18 ($848.55).

Shares of MC traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €649.60 ($713.85). 249,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($286.32). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €655.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €674.95.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

