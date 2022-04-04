LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 197,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,551,302 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.