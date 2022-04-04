MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
