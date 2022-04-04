Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 150581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £53.31 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

In other news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake acquired 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,099.08).

Made Tech Group Company Profile (LON:MTEC)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

