MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 403.08. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.