MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 403.08. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

