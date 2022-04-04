Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $140.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

