MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and $490,925.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.02 or 0.07467877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.97 or 1.00063966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047387 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

