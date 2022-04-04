Marc Whitten Sells 2,283 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. 157,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

