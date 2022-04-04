MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of MarineMax worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarineMax by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

