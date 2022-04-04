MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.19. 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 384,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

