Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 162.05 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 106.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.03. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.