Marlin Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Marlin has a market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

