Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0884 on Major Exchanges

Maro (MARO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

