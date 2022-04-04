Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $11.10 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.