Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $173.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

