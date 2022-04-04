Masari (MSR) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $471,116.10 and $84.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Masari alerts:

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

