Massnet Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00285663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00108293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

