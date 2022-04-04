MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,287,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in MasTec by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.73. 900,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,890. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.22.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

