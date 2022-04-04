Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

