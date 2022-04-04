Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 21,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,970,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Get Matterport alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.