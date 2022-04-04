MAX Exchange Token Price Up 1.5% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $85,836.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.83 or 0.99599151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00066214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00285257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00348775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00137228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.