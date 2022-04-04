Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $583,997.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $583,997.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.52 or 0.99934484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00067345 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00283806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00137349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00057746 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

