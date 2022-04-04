Maxim Group Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target to $62.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

