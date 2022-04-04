Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 583,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,468,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

