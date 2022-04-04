McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.55 and its 200-day moving average is $243.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

