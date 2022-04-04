Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average of $311.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

