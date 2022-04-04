Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

