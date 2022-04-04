Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 120,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

