MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday. 117,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs (Get Rating)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.